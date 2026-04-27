WMD (LSCO Conditions 12/12) - ThreatMinutes

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This introduces TRADOC G2’s OE conditions in LSCO. Download the full paper from the TRADOC G2 website.

The paper describes twelve Key Conditions likely present in future Large-Scale Combat Operations. This focusses on Weapons of Mass Destruction.

Both China and Russia view WMD as an outsized asymmetric advantage to help overcome perceived weaknesses.

Despite signing multiple agreements, China continues to expand and develop nuclear capabilities and military applications of biotechnology and pharmaceutical agents.

Russia continues to leverage the threat of its massive nuclear stockpile and has used chemicals against Ukrainian troops.

LSCO conflicts are likely to involve chemical weapons on the battlefield, and the threat of biological and nuclear weapons use will probably rise.

Explore this further with other LSCO conditions in this series or visit the TRADOC G2 OE website to download the full paper.



LINKS --------------------

TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/



CONTENT AND NARRATION SOURCES:

All content derived from “Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations“; TRADOC G2; Released to public, unlimited distribution



Images:

Unless otherwise noted, all images are from “Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations“; TRADOC G2; Released to public, unlimited distribution