Magazine Depth and Range (LSCO Conditions 4/12) - ThreatMinutes

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This introduces TRADOC G2’s OE conditions in LSCO. Download the full paper from the TRADOC G2 website.

The paper describes twelve Key Conditions likely present in future Large-Scale Combat Operations. This focusses on Magazine Depth and Range.

LSCO will require firing and sustaining massive amounts of munitions against adversaries likely to enjoy the initial advantage of interior lines, challenging Army sustainment.

High munition use in LSCO is likely. Divisions and corps would exhaust allocations within three or four days.

The Army’s reliance on private industry supply chain for replenishment is a challenge. Shifting to a LSCO production footing could seriously hinder some private sectors.

Extended transport and distribution networks are potentially vulnerable to attack or interruption.

Explore this further with other LSCO conditions in this series or visit the TRADOC G2 OE website to download the full paper.



LINKS --------------------

TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/



CONTENT AND NARRATION SOURCES:

All content derived from “Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations“; TRADOC G2; Released to public, unlimited distribution



Images:

Unless otherwise noted, all images are from “Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations“; TRADOC G2; Released to public, unlimited distribution