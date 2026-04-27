Mass vs Precision (LSCO Conditions 2/12) - ThreatMinutes

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This introduces TRADOC G2’s OE conditions in LSCO. Download the full paper from the TRADOC G2 website.

The paper describes twelve Key Conditions likely present in future Large-Scale Combat Operations. This focusses on Mass versus Precision fires.

Mass and precision complement one another in LSCO. Combatants will need to identify the right mix of these

factors to gain advantages.

Observations of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict highlight differences in fires usage.

Both have had success in different conditions, but precision fires appear more effective to isolate key systems and supply chains.

Widespread use of legacy systems and huge munitions stockpiles may have devastating effects despite inherent inaccuracies.

Precision fires, though highly effective, depend on potentially vulnerable elements across multiple domains.

Success will rely on finding the right mix of mass and precision. Flexibility in their use and being able to integrate emerging technologies.

Explore this further with other LSCO conditions in this series or visit the TRADOC G2 OE website to download the full paper.





LINKS --------------------

TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/



CONTENT AND NARRATION SOURCES:

All content derived from “Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations“; TRADOC G2; Released to public, unlimited distribution



Images:

Unless otherwise noted, all images are from “Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations“; TRADOC G2; Released to public, unlimited distribution