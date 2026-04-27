Increased Lethality (LSCO Conditions 6/12) - ThreatMinutes

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This introduces TRADOC G2’s OE conditions in LSCO. Download the full paper from the TRADOC G2 website.

The paper describes twelve Key Conditions likely present in future Large-Scale Combat Operations. This focusses on increased battlefield lethality.

LSCO brings deeper integration of existing and emerging capabilities which will increase lethality across the battlefield.

Increased presence and connectedness of sensors, coupled with better processing enables more accurate and timely massed fires from disparate positions as well as strikes with precision-guided munitions across the battlefield.

Rapidly evolving uncrewed systems enable both piloted and loitering munitions to bring threats in-depth with devastating effects.

Potential adversaries have invested heavily in massive inventories of man-portable air defense and antitank systems, presenting numerous challenges on land and air.

All of these create a more dangerous battlefield which requires Soldiers to enhance protection of forces, static defenses, urban areas, C2, and especially logistics in rear areas.

Explore this further with other LSCO conditions in this series or visit the TRADOC G2 OE website to download the full paper.



LINKS --------------------

TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/



CONTENT AND NARRATION SOURCES:

All content derived from “Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations“; TRADOC G2; Released to public, unlimited distribution



Images:

Unless otherwise noted, all images are from “Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations“; TRADOC G2; Released to public, unlimited distribution