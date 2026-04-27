Antiaccess/Area Denial (LSCO Conditions 7/12) - ThreatMinutes

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This introduces TRADOC G2’s OE conditions in LSCO. Download the full paper from the TRADOC G2 website.

The paper describes twelve Key Conditions likely present in future Large-Scale Combat Operations. This focusses on increased Anti-Access/ Area Denial – where adversaries seek to deny our deployment and then prevent our freedom of action.

Electronic and cyber attacks will disrupt battlefield functions and critical infrastructure to hinder military operations.

Planned and spontaneous perception management actions will influence decision-makers and attempt to change the narrative.

Conventional capabilities with greater range and lethality may limit U.S. operations and increase vulnerability.

Operations security is essential. Key systems and C2 nodes will need to displace and disperse.

Explore this further with other LSCO conditions in this series or visit the TRADOC G2 OE website to download the full paper.



LINKS --------------------

TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/



CONTENT AND NARRATION SOURCES:

All content derived from “Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations“; TRADOC G2; Released to public, unlimited distribution



Images:

Unless otherwise noted, all images are from “Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations“; TRADOC G2; Released to public, unlimited distribution