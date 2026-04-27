All-Domain Competition and Warfare (LSCO Conditions 1/12) - ThreatMinutes

This introduces TRADOC G2’s OE conditions in LSCO. Download the full paper from the TRADOC G2 website.
The paper describes twelve Key Conditions likely present in future Large-Scale Combat Operations. This focusses on All-Domain Competition and Warfare.
The U.S. Army describes the Operational Environment in terms of five domains: Land, Maritime, Air, Space, and Cyber, as well as three dimensions: Physical, Information, and Human.
Military systems use a convergence of capabilities in multiple domains to achieve Relative Advantage over adversaries.
Rather than direct head-on attacks, our adversaries prefer striking vulnerable points of multi-domain-reliant systems. These may be anti-air, cyber attacks, unmanned systems, and even attacks against space-capabilities.
This has the effect of COUNTERING the convergence of our systems.
Explore this further with other LSCO conditions in this series.
LINKS --------------------
TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
CONTENT AND NARRATION SOURCES:
All content derived from “Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations“; TRADOC G2; Released to public, unlimited distribution
Images:
Unless otherwise noted, all images are from “Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations“; TRADOC G2; Released to public, unlimited distribution
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 16:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005638
|VIRIN:
|240913-D-A0621-3053
|Filename:
|DOD_111681573
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|US
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