All-Domain Competition and Warfare (LSCO Conditions 1/12) - ThreatMinutes

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This introduces TRADOC G2’s OE conditions in LSCO. Download the full paper from the TRADOC G2 website.

The paper describes twelve Key Conditions likely present in future Large-Scale Combat Operations. This focusses on All-Domain Competition and Warfare.

The U.S. Army describes the Operational Environment in terms of five domains: Land, Maritime, Air, Space, and Cyber, as well as three dimensions: Physical, Information, and Human.

Military systems use a convergence of capabilities in multiple domains to achieve Relative Advantage over adversaries.

Rather than direct head-on attacks, our adversaries prefer striking vulnerable points of multi-domain-reliant systems. These may be anti-air, cyber attacks, unmanned systems, and even attacks against space-capabilities.

This has the effect of COUNTERING the convergence of our systems.

Explore this further with other LSCO conditions in this series.



LINKS --------------------

TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/



CONTENT AND NARRATION SOURCES:

All content derived from “Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations“; TRADOC G2; Released to public, unlimited distribution



Images:

Unless otherwise noted, all images are from “Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations“; TRADOC G2; Released to public, unlimited distribution