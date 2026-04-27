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    All-Domain Competition and Warfare (LSCO Conditions 1/12) - ThreatMinutes

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    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    This introduces TRADOC G2’s OE conditions in LSCO. Download the full paper from the TRADOC G2 website.
    The paper describes twelve Key Conditions likely present in future Large-Scale Combat Operations. This focusses on All-Domain Competition and Warfare.
    The U.S. Army describes the Operational Environment in terms of five domains: Land, Maritime, Air, Space, and Cyber, as well as three dimensions: Physical, Information, and Human.
    Military systems use a convergence of capabilities in multiple domains to achieve Relative Advantage over adversaries.
    Rather than direct head-on attacks, our adversaries prefer striking vulnerable points of multi-domain-reliant systems. These may be anti-air, cyber attacks, unmanned systems, and even attacks against space-capabilities.
    This has the effect of COUNTERING the convergence of our systems.
    Explore this further with other LSCO conditions in this series.

    LINKS --------------------
    TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/

    CONTENT AND NARRATION SOURCES:
    All content derived from “Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations“; TRADOC G2; Released to public, unlimited distribution

    Images:
    Unless otherwise noted, all images are from “Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations“; TRADOC G2; Released to public, unlimited distribution

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 16:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005638
    VIRIN: 240913-D-A0621-3053
    Filename: DOD_111681573
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: US

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    T2COM G2
    LSCO ThreatMinutes

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