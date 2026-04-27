Contested Logistics (LSCO Conditions 8/12) - ThreatMinutes

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This introduces TRADOC G2’s OE conditions in LSCO. Download the full paper from the TRADOC G2 website.

The paper describes twelve Key Conditions likely present in future Large-Scale Combat Operations. This focusses on contested logistics.

The increased logistics requirements of LSCO will challenge Army sustainment operations. Adversaries will target our entire system from Homeland to the battlefield.

Preparing and sustaining combat formations in LSCO is not easy. Increased distances and consumption rates will challenge the Army and the U.S. industrial base to keep up with requirements.

Adversaries will attack our ability to build-up and deploy, and challenge both maneuver and sustainment at all echelons.

All Soldiers must increase protective measures and awareness of potential vulnerabilities to the entire logistics and sustainment system.

Explore this further with other LSCO conditions in this series or visit the TRADOC G2 OE website to download the full paper.



LINKS --------------------

TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/



CONTENT AND NARRATION SOURCES:

All content derived from “Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations“; TRADOC G2; Released to public, unlimited distribution



Images:

Unless otherwise noted, all images are from “Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations“; TRADOC G2; Released to public, unlimited distribution