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    PLAAF Airborne Corps - ThreatMinutes

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    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    The PLA’s strategic airborne capability resides within the PLA Air Force.
    The PLA’s airborne corps is assigned to the PLA AIR FORCE, and it is the PLA’s strategic airborne unit.
    The Airborne Corps is the PLA’s Rapid Reaction Unit - a cohort of light, strategically mobile ground forces that can quickly provide a military presence in or around China.
    The airborne corps is structurally similar to a PLA group army in composition with fewer support assets.
    It consists of six maneuver brigades: three airborne infantry, two mechanized airborne infantry, one air assault, and one special operations forces, plus transport and support units.
    The PLA Air Force can simultaneously deploy either two light brigades or half of the mechanized brigade. Employment is similar to how the U.S. Army employs the 82nd Airborne with at least one brigade always ready. These forces are inserted to disrupt the stability and cohesion of enemy operations.
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    LINKS:
    TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
    TRADOC G2 China Landing Zone: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/how-china-fights/
    Interactive “How They Fight – China” https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/resources/HTF/
    ThreatMinutes China Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx2Zn7hPXT7fylM2h6j42UROuwjls4Eow
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    CONTENT AND NARRATION SOURCES:
    “ATP 7-100.3 Chinese Tactics”
    ---------------------
    Disclaimer: YouTube algorithms drive individual feeds for Shorts. Videos following this short do not necessarily constitute or imply endorsement, sponsorship or recommendation by the U.S. Army.
    ---------------------
    DISTRIBUTION STATEMENT A.
    Approved for public release: distribution is unlimited.
    ---------------------

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 15:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005633
    VIRIN: 250718-D-A0621-9375
    Filename: DOD_111681540
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: US

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