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    PLAA Offensive Control Zones - ThreatMinutes

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    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    Like most militaries, the PLAA structures operations into control zones.
    The U.S. uses a Functional framework to describe what generally occurs in each area.
    Before and throughout the attack, Flank Security prevents enemy forces from entering the battlespace undetected.
    Rear Security guards against rear attacks and protects the Garrison Zone.
    The battle starts in the Deep Area where operations prevent or hinder key capabilities from participating in the fight.
    Forward security elements eliminate enemy counter-recon and identify battle positions and mobility challenges.
    The Frontline Attack Group travels through the Frontline Zone to breach defenses and enable achieving the objective.
    The Reserve Zone is the anchor of the attack. The Depth Attack, Thrust Maneuver, Firepower Groups and others originate here.
    The Garrison zone provides supporting capabilities throughout the attack and staging for follow-on elements.

    LINKS ------------------------
    TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
    TRADOC G2 China Landing Zone: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/how-china-fights/
    Interactive “How They Fight – China” https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/resources/HTF/
    ThreatMinutes China Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx2Zn7hPXT7fylM2h6j42UROuwjls4Eow&si=zmSE0gF-EtN-vui8
    TC 7-100.2 OPFOR Tactics: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/TC_7-100.2_Opposing_Force_Tactics
    Functional Analysis & Tactics (See ATP 2-33.4 para 6-23): https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/ARN20669_ATP%202-33x4%20FINAL%20WEB_v2_fix.pdf

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    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 15:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005630
    VIRIN: 250425-D-A0621-4204
    Filename: DOD_111681531
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

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    T2COM G2
    China ThreatMinutes

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