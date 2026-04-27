PLAA Offensive Force Groupings - ThreatMinutes

An attack starts long before the attacker is in contact with the Deep Strike Group’s Special Operations and other capabilities.
The Reconnaissance and Intelligence group screens up to 75 kilometers from the main body.
The Advance Group provides additional forward security and initiates contact with the defenses.
The Frontline Attack Groups concentrate power to fix and penetrate the defensive line.
Following a breach, the Depth Attack Group advances to seize critical terrain.
Similarly, the Thrust Maneuver Group exploits gaps to push into the enemy defensive depth.
Breaching and penetration are supported by fires at maximum range from Firepower Groups.
MDO and other specialized capabilities originate from Electronic Warfare and Information Warfare Groups.
LINKS --------------------
TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
TRADOC G2 China Landing Zone: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/how-china-fights/
Interactive “How They Fight – China” https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/resources/HTF/
ThreatMinutes China Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx2Zn7hPXT7fylM2h6j42UROuwjls4Eow
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|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 15:50
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|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005629
|VIRIN:
|250425-D-A0621-8250
|Filename:
|DOD_111681523
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