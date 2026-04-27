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    PLAA Offensive Force Groupings - ThreatMinutes

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    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    An attack starts long before the attacker is in contact with the Deep Strike Group’s Special Operations and other capabilities.
    The Reconnaissance and Intelligence group screens up to 75 kilometers from the main body.
    The Advance Group provides additional forward security and initiates contact with the defenses.
    The Frontline Attack Groups concentrate power to fix and penetrate the defensive line.
    Following a breach, the Depth Attack Group advances to seize critical terrain.
    Similarly, the Thrust Maneuver Group exploits gaps to push into the enemy defensive depth.
    Breaching and penetration are supported by fires at maximum range from Firepower Groups.
    MDO and other specialized capabilities originate from Electronic Warfare and Information Warfare Groups.

    LINKS --------------------
    TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
    TRADOC G2 China Landing Zone: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/how-china-fights/
    Interactive “How They Fight – China” https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/resources/HTF/
    ThreatMinutes China Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx2Zn7hPXT7fylM2h6j42UROuwjls4Eow
    ---------------------
    Disclaimer: YouTube algorithms drive individual feeds for Shorts. Videos following this short do not necessarily constitute or imply endorsement, sponsorship or recommendation by the U.S. Army.
    --------------------

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 15:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005629
    VIRIN: 250425-D-A0621-8250
    Filename: DOD_111681523
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: US

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    T2COM G2
    China ThreatMinutes

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