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    T2COM React to Contact Assessment 2026

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    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Spc. Kai Servance-Smith 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers test their skills on a react to contact lane during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 5, 2026.The T2COM Best Squad Competition allows Soldiers to prove they are highly skilled professionals and masters of their craft. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kai Servance-Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 16:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005628
    VIRIN: 260505-A-FJ258-1001
    Filename: DOD_111681515
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T2COM React to Contact Assessment 2026, by SPC Kai Servance-Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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