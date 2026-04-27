U.S. Army Soldiers test their skills on a react to contact lane during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 5, 2026.The T2COM Best Squad Competition allows Soldiers to prove they are highly skilled professionals and masters of their craft. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kai Servance-Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 16:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005628
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-FJ258-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111681515
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, T2COM React to Contact Assessment 2026, by SPC Kai Servance-Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.