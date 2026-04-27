OPFOR Actor Types - ThreatMinutes

The doctrinal OPFOR is a composite of real-world adversary types. Understanding these will help you understand the OPFOR and real-world threat actors and their behaviors.
Regular military forces are the official state force and often the largest formation in the AO. They are formalized, usually professional, and constrained by rules and laws of their state.
Guerrilla elements are predominately indigenous personnel organized along military lines to conduct military and paramilitary operations in enemy held, hostile, or denied territory
Insurgent organizations seek to overthrow or change of a governing authority through subversion and violence. They have a cellular organization and a range of motivations.
Private security organizations range from local security companies to multinational corporations. They exhibit varying skills and professionalism and may operate as proxies for other actors.
Criminal elements exist in every operational environment and they may be intertwined with other actors in an area, motivated by money and power.
The civilian population may be one of the most impactful aspects of an operational environment. OPFOR may use them for intelligence operations, technical skills, logistics support or as dynamic obstacles.
LINKS --------------------
ThreatMinutes playlist on TRADOC G2 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx2Zn7hPXT7fylM2h6j42UROuwjls4Eow
TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
TC 7-100.2 OPFOR Tactics: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/TC_7-100.2_Opposing_Force_Tactics
TC 7-100.3 Irregular OPFOR: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/TC_7-100.3_Irregular_Opposing_Forces
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|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 15:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005600
|VIRIN:
|230825-D-A0621-8685
|Filename:
|DOD_111681361
|Length:
|00:00:57
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|US
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