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    OPFOR Raid- ThreatMinutes

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    UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    A raid is an attack against a stationary target for capture or destruction that culminates in withdrawal to safe area.
    The key sub-tasks of a raid are:
    1. Infiltrate to a position of advantage,
    2. Isolate the objective,
    3. Assault to seize or destroy, and
    4. Exfiltrate to a safe area.
    All elements move to occupy concealed positions of advantage.
    Security elements prevent unexpected enemy forces, provide early warning, and reduce enemy situational awareness.
    Assault elements breach and attack to destroy or seize personnel, equipment, or whatever is the objective.
    All elements then withdraw to safe areas, covered by fires as needed.
    Remember to use all available capabilities (real and deception) to achieve your objective.

    LINKS --------------------
    TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
    ODIN Portal’s Doctrinal References: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC
    TC 7-100.2 OPFOR Tactics: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/TC_7-100.2_Opposing_Force_Tactics
    TC 7-101 Exercise Design Guide – Appx B: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/null/Appendix_B:_TC_7-101_OPFOR_Tactical_Task_List
    ---------------------
    Disclaimer: YouTube algorithms drive individual feeds for Shorts. Videos following this short do not necessarily constitute or imply endorsement, sponsorship or recommendation by the U.S. Army.---------------------------

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005599
    VIRIN: 231012-D-A0621-1646
    Filename: DOD_111681351
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: US

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