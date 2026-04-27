OPFOR Assault - ThreatMinutes

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An assault is an attack that destroys an enemy force through firepower and the physical occupation of and/or destruction of his position.

The key sub-tasks of an assault are:

1. Isolate the objective,

2. Suppress enemy forces, and

3. Assault the objective.

Flank and forward security prevent introduction of unexpected enemy forces, provide early warning, and reduce enemy situational awareness.

Suppression of defending elements allows maneuver of the assault element

Following the breach of a vulnerable point, the assault element conducts fire and maneuver to destroy and/or occupy the objective.

Remember to focus on the objective and use all available capabilities (real and deception) to achieve your objective.



LINKS --------------------

TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/

ODIN Portal’s Doctrinal References: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC

TC 7-100.2 OPFOR Tactics: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/TC_7-100.2_Opposing_Force_Tactics

TC 7-101 Exercise Design Guide – Appx B: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/null/Appendix_B:_TC_7-101_OPFOR_Tactical_Task_List

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