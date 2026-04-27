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    OPFOR Assault - ThreatMinutes

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    UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    An assault is an attack that destroys an enemy force through firepower and the physical occupation of and/or destruction of his position.
    The key sub-tasks of an assault are:
    1. Isolate the objective,
    2. Suppress enemy forces, and
    3. Assault the objective.
    Flank and forward security prevent introduction of unexpected enemy forces, provide early warning, and reduce enemy situational awareness.
    Suppression of defending elements allows maneuver of the assault element
    Following the breach of a vulnerable point, the assault element conducts fire and maneuver to destroy and/or occupy the objective.
    Remember to focus on the objective and use all available capabilities (real and deception) to achieve your objective.

    LINKS --------------------
    TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
    ODIN Portal’s Doctrinal References: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC
    TC 7-100.2 OPFOR Tactics: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/TC_7-100.2_Opposing_Force_Tactics
    TC 7-101 Exercise Design Guide – Appx B: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/null/Appendix_B:_TC_7-101_OPFOR_Tactical_Task_List
    ---------------------
    Disclaimer: YouTube algorithms drive individual feeds for Shorts. Videos following this short do not necessarily constitute or imply endorsement, sponsorship or recommendation by the U.S. Army.
    --------------

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005598
    VIRIN: 231012-D-A0621-6223
    Filename: DOD_111681337
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: US

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