A simple battle position (SBP) is a defensive location oriented on the most likely enemy avenue of approach or objective area.
SBPs use the terrain for best effect, positioning battle positions with mutually-supporting fires, and a kill zone with counter-mobility.
This is the main defense. There will also be flank, forward, and rear security, as well as support.
Between the defensive line and the attacker will be a robust disruption zone.
The sub-tasks are: Control an avenue of approach and Gain advantage over the attacker.
The primary goal of SBPs is to control, defeat, or delay the attack – or at least reduce the attacker’s forces. Aggressive disruption impacts the attacker en route.
If the attacker culminates or another vulnerability is presented, the OPFOR may attempt to gain advantage through counter-attack or other offensive action.
Remember that while defensive operations are largely static, always be prepared for offensive action.
LINKS --------------------
TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
ODIN Portal’s Doctrinal References: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC
TC 7-100.2 OPFOR Tactics: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/TC_7-100.2_Opposing_Force_Tactics
TC 7-101 Exercise Design Guide – Appx B: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/null/Appendix_B:_TC_7-101_OPFOR_Tactical_Task_List
---------------------
Disclaimer: YouTube algorithms drive individual feeds for Shorts. Videos following this short do not necessarily constitute or imply endorsement, sponsorship or recommendation by the U.S. Army.---------------------------
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 15:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005597
|VIRIN:
|231026-D-A0621-2153
|Filename:
|DOD_111681325
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OPFOR Defend Simple Battle Position - ThreatMinutes, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.