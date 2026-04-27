OPFOR Defend Simple Battle Position - ThreatMinutes

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A simple battle position (SBP) is a defensive location oriented on the most likely enemy avenue of approach or objective area.

SBPs use the terrain for best effect, positioning battle positions with mutually-supporting fires, and a kill zone with counter-mobility.

This is the main defense. There will also be flank, forward, and rear security, as well as support.

Between the defensive line and the attacker will be a robust disruption zone.

The sub-tasks are: Control an avenue of approach and Gain advantage over the attacker.

The primary goal of SBPs is to control, defeat, or delay the attack – or at least reduce the attacker’s forces. Aggressive disruption impacts the attacker en route.

If the attacker culminates or another vulnerability is presented, the OPFOR may attempt to gain advantage through counter-attack or other offensive action.

Remember that while defensive operations are largely static, always be prepared for offensive action.



LINKS --------------------

TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/

ODIN Portal’s Doctrinal References: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC

TC 7-100.2 OPFOR Tactics: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/TC_7-100.2_Opposing_Force_Tactics

TC 7-101 Exercise Design Guide – Appx B: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/null/Appendix_B:_TC_7-101_OPFOR_Tactical_Task_List

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