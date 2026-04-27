OPFOR Recon Attack - ThreatMinutes

A recon attack locates moving, dispersed, or concealed enemy elements and either fixes or destroys them within a higher-unit’s mission.
The sub-tasks are: Locate and isolate enemy elements, then fix or destroy them.
Security elements are deployed to locate enemy forward reconnaissance.
Once found, they will isolate the enemy to prevent their support or reinforcement.
Security elements (now fixing) make contact and prevent the enemy from moving.
A heavier Assault Element then engages to destroy the enemy element.
A recon attack is essentially a “rolling fix” – different from the decisiveness of a Movement-to-contact because the goal is continued movement of the main body.
LINKS --------------------
TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
ODIN Portal’s Doctrinal References: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC
TC 7-100.2 OPFOR Tactics: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/TC_7-100.2_Opposing_Force_Tactics
TC 7-101 Exercise Design Guide – Appx B: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/null/Appendix_B:_TC_7-101_OPFOR_Tactical_Task_List
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|Date Taken:
|10.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 15:06
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|Video Productions
|Video ID:
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|VIRIN:
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