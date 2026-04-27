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    OPFOR Recon Attack - ThreatMinutes

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    UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    A recon attack locates moving, dispersed, or concealed enemy elements and either fixes or destroys them within a higher-unit’s mission.
    The sub-tasks are: Locate and isolate enemy elements, then fix or destroy them.
    Security elements are deployed to locate enemy forward reconnaissance.
    Once found, they will isolate the enemy to prevent their support or reinforcement.
    Security elements (now fixing) make contact and prevent the enemy from moving.
    A heavier Assault Element then engages to destroy the enemy element.
    A recon attack is essentially a “rolling fix” – different from the decisiveness of a Movement-to-contact because the goal is continued movement of the main body.

    LINKS --------------------
    TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
    ODIN Portal’s Doctrinal References: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC
    TC 7-100.2 OPFOR Tactics: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/TC_7-100.2_Opposing_Force_Tactics
    TC 7-101 Exercise Design Guide – Appx B: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/null/Appendix_B:_TC_7-101_OPFOR_Tactical_Task_List
    ---------------------
    Disclaimer: YouTube algorithms drive individual feeds for Shorts. Videos following this short do not necessarily constitute or imply endorsement, sponsorship or recommendation by the U.S. Army.---------------------------

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005596
    VIRIN: 231026-D-A0621-7194
    Filename: DOD_111681313
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: US

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    OPFOR ThreatMinutes

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