OPFOR Ambush - ThreatMinutes

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An ambush is a surprise attack from a concealed position, used against moving or temporarily halted targets.

The sub-tasks of an ambush are

1. Identify and Occupy the ambush site,

2. Isolate the Kill Zone,

3. Contain the enemy,

4. Assault to destroy or capture, then

5. Exfiltrate to a safe area.

Thorough reconnaissance help selection of the ambush site with constraining, advantageous terrain.

Security on likely approaches gives early warning and isolates the area from quick reaction support.

Mines or other obstacles in front and rear of the kill zone halt the target.

The assault element attacks to destroy or seize the target or target assets.

All elements then withdraw to safe areas, covered by fires as needed.

Remember that thorough recon of terrain and targets is imperative for success.



LINKS --------------------

TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/

ODIN Portal’s Doctrinal References: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC

TC 7-100.2 OPFOR Tactics: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/TC_7-100.2_Opposing_Force_Tactics

TC 7-101 Exercise Design Guide – Appx B: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/null/Appendix_B:_TC_7-101_OPFOR_Tactical_Task_List

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