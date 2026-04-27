(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OPFOR Ambush - ThreatMinutes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    An ambush is a surprise attack from a concealed position, used against moving or temporarily halted targets.
    The sub-tasks of an ambush are
    1. Identify and Occupy the ambush site,
    2. Isolate the Kill Zone,
    3. Contain the enemy,
    4. Assault to destroy or capture, then
    5. Exfiltrate to a safe area.
    Thorough reconnaissance help selection of the ambush site with constraining, advantageous terrain.
    Security on likely approaches gives early warning and isolates the area from quick reaction support.
    Mines or other obstacles in front and rear of the kill zone halt the target.
    The assault element attacks to destroy or seize the target or target assets.
    All elements then withdraw to safe areas, covered by fires as needed.
    Remember that thorough recon of terrain and targets is imperative for success.

    LINKS --------------------
    TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
    ODIN Portal’s Doctrinal References: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC
    TC 7-100.2 OPFOR Tactics: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/TC_7-100.2_Opposing_Force_Tactics
    TC 7-101 Exercise Design Guide – Appx B: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/null/Appendix_B:_TC_7-101_OPFOR_Tactical_Task_List
    ---------------------
    Disclaimer: YouTube algorithms drive individual feeds for Shorts. Videos following this short do not necessarily constitute or imply endorsement, sponsorship or recommendation by the U.S. Army.---------------------------

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005595
    VIRIN: 231026-D-A0621-6270
    Filename: DOD_111681307
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPFOR Ambush - ThreatMinutes, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    T2COM G2
    OPFOR ThreatMinutes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video