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    OPFOR Defend Complex Battle Position - ThreatMinutes

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    UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    Complex battle positions (CBPs) protect units or assets within them and provide sanctuary from which to launch local attacks.
    CBPs are located off but adjacent to the likely enemy approach.
    Their structures are similar to Simple Battle Positions but for different purposes.
    Approaches will have developed Kill Zones, while Security protects and prevents detection.
    The sub-tasks are: Protect defending element from discovery and destruction and degrade the enemy’s capabilities.
    CBPs primarily protect units or key assets from detection. If compromised, defenders will enable withdrawal of these to a safe area.
    They may also provide covert support to Simple Battle Positions.
    CBP act as a sanctuary from which to launch and support attacks against enemy key systems in the Disruption Zone.
    Remember that robust OPFOR disruption zone actions that undermine a potentially superior force rely on the covert support of Complex Battle Positions.

    LINKS --------------------
    TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
    ODIN Portal’s Doctrinal References: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC
    TC 7-100.2 OPFOR Tactics: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/TC_7-100.2_Opposing_Force_Tactics
    TC 7-101 Exercise Design Guide – Appx B: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/null/Appendix_B:_TC_7-101_OPFOR_Tactical_Task_List
    ---------------------
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    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005594
    VIRIN: 231026-D-A0621-9333
    Filename: DOD_111681302
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

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