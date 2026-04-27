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    OPFOR Principles of Operations (Adaptive Strategies) - ThreatMinutes

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    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    The OPFOR Principles of Operations - the “Adaptive Strategies” are some of the ways our adversaries seek to mitigate real and perceived disadvantages.
    Preclusion includes all anti-access and area denial activities designed to prevent or delay forces from entering an operational area.
    The OPFOR uses a range of techniques to avoid competing head-to-head against a technologically-superior enemy.
    Tactical Shielding and its effect of “cultural standoff” use an enemy’s rules of engagement against them - typically using non-combatants and no-fire targets.
    Denying safe-haven throughout deployment and operations drains manpower, resources, and the will to sustain conflict.
    Creating politically unacceptable losses can weaken the enemy’s resolve and national will.
    Changing how, when, and which targets are attacked can force the enemy to change their plans and divert capabilities.
    Speeding or slowing deployments and operations will disrupt the enemy’s plans and preferences.

    LINKS --------------------
    TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
    ODIN Portal’s Doctrinal References: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC
    TC 7-100.2 OPFOR Tactics: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/TC_7-100.2_Opposing_Force_Tactics
    TC 7-100.3 Irregular OPFOR: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/TC_7-100.3_Irregular_Opposing_Forces
    ---------------------
    Disclaimer: YouTube algorithms drive individual feeds for Shorts. Videos following this short do not necessarily constitute or imply endorsement, sponsorship or recommendation by the U.S. Army.------------

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005593
    VIRIN: 230825-D-A0621-6277
    Filename: DOD_111681296
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

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