OPFOR Principles of Operations (Adaptive Strategies) - ThreatMinutes

The OPFOR Principles of Operations - the “Adaptive Strategies” are some of the ways our adversaries seek to mitigate real and perceived disadvantages.
Preclusion includes all anti-access and area denial activities designed to prevent or delay forces from entering an operational area.
The OPFOR uses a range of techniques to avoid competing head-to-head against a technologically-superior enemy.
Tactical Shielding and its effect of “cultural standoff” use an enemy’s rules of engagement against them - typically using non-combatants and no-fire targets.
Denying safe-haven throughout deployment and operations drains manpower, resources, and the will to sustain conflict.
Creating politically unacceptable losses can weaken the enemy’s resolve and national will.
Changing how, when, and which targets are attacked can force the enemy to change their plans and divert capabilities.
Speeding or slowing deployments and operations will disrupt the enemy’s plans and preferences.
LINKS --------------------
TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
ODIN Portal’s Doctrinal References: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC
TC 7-100.2 OPFOR Tactics: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/TC_7-100.2_Opposing_Force_Tactics
TC 7-100.3 Irregular OPFOR: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/TC_7-100.3_Irregular_Opposing_Forces
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|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 15:06
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|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005593
|VIRIN:
|230825-D-A0621-6277
|Filename:
|DOD_111681296
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