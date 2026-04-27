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    Sabotage! (CI) - ThreatMinutes

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    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    Not all fights are kinetic actions on the battlefield. The fight before the battle is now more complex and often unseen. This fight starts in the homeland and continues throughout our Road to War. The threat has evolved and the front line has moved !
    Sabotage is a key way our potential adversaries are attacking our critical infrastructure in our homeland.
    Attacks can range from very simple to highly sophisticated.
    intelligence and media reporting indicates a significant spike in Sabotage attacks - a trend likely to increase.
    Sabotage may be carried out in the homeland or overseas directly by members of a foreign intelligence service or by proxies (e.g. agents, Insiders or other organizations working knowingly or unwittingly on behalf of a foreign state). Sabotage is largely regarded as a physical attack but can also be conducted via cyber attacks.
    Sabotage may be carried out in our homeland or overseas, by foreign intelligence services or their proxies – across ALL domains from physical to cyber and informational.

    LINKS --------------------
    TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/

    CONTENT AND NARRATION SOURCES:
    Content derived from
    NATO Airbase in Germany Raises Security Level Due to 'Potential Threat’ https://www.sky.com/news/world-news
    Security Level Raised at NATO AWACS Base After Intelligence Reveals Potential Threat https://www.sky.com/news/world-news
    NATO - News: Statement by the North Atlantic Council on Recent Russian Hybrid Activities, 02 May 2024 https://www.nato.int/
    NATO to Enhance Military Presence in Baltic Sea After Undersea Power and Internet Cables Cut https://www.sky.com/news/world-news
    NATO to Enhance Military Presence in Baltic Sea After Undersea Power and Internet Cables Cut. Sky News, https://news.sky.com/story/nato-to-enhance-military-presence-in-baltic-sea-after-undersea-power-and-internet-cables-cut-13280694
    ---------------------
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    --------------------
    DISTRIBUTION STATEMENT A.
    Approved for public release: distribution is unlimited.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 14:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005590
    VIRIN: 250718-D-A0621-2714
    Filename: DOD_111681281
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

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    TAGS

    T2COM G2
    CI ThreatMinutes

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