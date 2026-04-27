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    Electronic Espionage Apps (CI) - ThreatMinutes

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    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    Not all fights are kinetic actions on the battlefield. The fight before the battle is now more complex and often unseen. This fight starts in the homeland and continues throughout our Road to War. The threat has evolved and the front line has moved !
    Electronic Espionage is a key way potential adversaries are seeking to gain sensitive information about you and our operations.
    Espionage is the act of covertly or illegally obtaining / acquiring intelligence or information for political or military gain.
    Individual military personnel - you - represent a softer target for electronic espionage attacks. The threat is real and persistent!
    Hostile foreign intelligence services are targeting military and government personnel using popular messaging apps such as Signal.
    Reporting indicates that Russian hackers have exploited Signal’s device-linking function using malicious QR codes and URLs to surreptitiously gain unauthorized access to victim’s accounts.

    LINKS --------------------
    TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/

    CONTENT AND NARRATION SOURCES:
    Content derived from
    Russian Hackers Exploit Signal
    https://cyberinsider.com/russian-hackers-exploit-signals-linked-devices-to-spy-on-users/
    Signals of Trouble
    https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/threat-intelligence/russia-targeting-signal-messenger
    Hackers Exploit Signal via Malicious QR Code
    https://thehackernews.com/2025/02/hackers-exploit-signals-linked-devices.html
    ---------------------
    Disclaimer: YouTube algorithms drive individual feeds for Shorts. Videos following this short do not necessarily constitute or imply endorsement, sponsorship or recommendation by the U.S. Army.
    --------------------
    DISTRIBUTION STATEMENT A.
    Approved for public release: distribution is unlimited.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 14:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005588
    VIRIN: 250718-D-A0621-7417
    Filename: DOD_111681277
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: US

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    CI ThreatMinutes

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