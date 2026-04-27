Electronic Espionage Apps (CI) - ThreatMinutes

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Not all fights are kinetic actions on the battlefield. The fight before the battle is now more complex and often unseen. This fight starts in the homeland and continues throughout our Road to War. The threat has evolved and the front line has moved !

Electronic Espionage is a key way potential adversaries are seeking to gain sensitive information about you and our operations.

Espionage is the act of covertly or illegally obtaining / acquiring intelligence or information for political or military gain.

Individual military personnel - you - represent a softer target for electronic espionage attacks. The threat is real and persistent!

Hostile foreign intelligence services are targeting military and government personnel using popular messaging apps such as Signal.

Reporting indicates that Russian hackers have exploited Signal’s device-linking function using malicious QR codes and URLs to surreptitiously gain unauthorized access to victim’s accounts.



LINKS --------------------

TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/



CONTENT AND NARRATION SOURCES:

Content derived from

Russian Hackers Exploit Signal

https://cyberinsider.com/russian-hackers-exploit-signals-linked-devices-to-spy-on-users/

Signals of Trouble

https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/threat-intelligence/russia-targeting-signal-messenger

Hackers Exploit Signal via Malicious QR Code

https://thehackernews.com/2025/02/hackers-exploit-signals-linked-devices.html

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DISTRIBUTION STATEMENT A.

Approved for public release: distribution is unlimited.