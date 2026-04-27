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    The Fight BEFORE the Battle (CI) - ThreatMinutes

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    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Video by David Anderson 

    T2COM G2

    Not all fights are kinetic actions on the battlefield. The fight before the battle is now more complex and often unseen. This fight starts in the homeland and continues throughout our Road to War. The threat has evolved and the front line has moved !
    Potential adversaries continue to attack our homeland using terrorism, espionage, sabotage, subversion, and crime.
    Threat actors have targeted critical infrastructure and military installations in the US and Europe. These attacks are likely to continue!
    Why are they doing this? Disrupting operations and deployment capabilities, as well as influencing leaders and public support are key goals.

    LINKS --------------------
    TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/

    CONTENT AND NARRATION SOURCES:
    All content derived from
    NATO Airbase in Germany Raises Security Level Due to 'Potential Threat’ https://www.sky.com/news/world-news
    Security Level Raised at NATO AWACS Base After Intelligence Reveals Potential Threat https://www.sky.com/news/world-news
    NATO - News: Statement by the North Atlantic Council on Recent Russian Hybrid Activities, 02 May 2024 https://www.nato.int/
    NATO to Enhance Military Presence in Baltic Sea After Undersea Power and Internet Cables Cut https://www.sky.com/news/world-news
    NATO to Enhance Military Presence in Baltic Sea After Undersea Power and Internet Cables Cut. Sky News, https://news.sky.com/story/nato-to-enhance-military-presence-in-baltic-sea-after-undersea-power-and-internet-cables-cut-13280694
    ---------------------
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    --------------------
    DISTRIBUTION STATEMENT A.
    Approved for public release: distribution is unlimited.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 14:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005587
    VIRIN: 250718-D-UX276-8562
    Filename: DOD_111681275
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: US

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    Downloads: 0
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    T2COM G2
    CI ThreatMinutes

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