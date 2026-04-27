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    Death by Telephone (CI) - ThreatMinutes

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    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    Content derived from
    Leer-3 Russian 6x6 Mobile Drone-Based Electronic Warfare (EW) System
    https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/WEG/Asset/61357cf39daebd26217d9d0052bdeeb2
    Withington, Dr. Thomas. “Blowin’ up My Phone.” Armada International, March 4, 2024. https://www.armadainternational.com/2024/03/war-in-ukraine-cellphone-use-electronic-warfare/.
    Devine, Kieran. “Ukraine War: Mobile Networks Being Weaponised to Target Troops on Both Sides of Conflict.” Sky News, January 4, 2023. https://news.sky.com/story/ukraine-war-mobile-networks-being-weaponised-to-target-troops-on-both-sides-of-conflict-12577595.
    Hardy, Jack. “British Volunteer Fighters May Have Triggered Deadly Strike on Ukrainian Base after Their Phones Were Detected.” The Telegraph, March 19, 2022. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/03/19/british-volunteer-fighters-may-have-triggered-deadly-strike
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    DISTRIBUTION STATEMENT A.
    Approved for public release: distribution is unlimited.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 14:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005586
    VIRIN: 250718-D-A0621-8853
    Filename: DOD_111681273
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: US

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    T2COM G2
    CI ThreatMinutes

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