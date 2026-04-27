Death by Telephone (CI) - ThreatMinutes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005586" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Content derived from

Leer-3 Russian 6x6 Mobile Drone-Based Electronic Warfare (EW) System

https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/WEG/Asset/61357cf39daebd26217d9d0052bdeeb2

Withington, Dr. Thomas. “Blowin’ up My Phone.” Armada International, March 4, 2024. https://www.armadainternational.com/2024/03/war-in-ukraine-cellphone-use-electronic-warfare/.

Devine, Kieran. “Ukraine War: Mobile Networks Being Weaponised to Target Troops on Both Sides of Conflict.” Sky News, January 4, 2023. https://news.sky.com/story/ukraine-war-mobile-networks-being-weaponised-to-target-troops-on-both-sides-of-conflict-12577595.

Hardy, Jack. “British Volunteer Fighters May Have Triggered Deadly Strike on Ukrainian Base after Their Phones Were Detected.” The Telegraph, March 19, 2022. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/03/19/british-volunteer-fighters-may-have-triggered-deadly-strike

---------------------

Disclaimer: YouTube algorithms drive individual feeds for Shorts. Videos following this short do not necessarily constitute or imply endorsement, sponsorship or recommendation by the U.S. Army.

--------------------

DISTRIBUTION STATEMENT A.

Approved for public release: distribution is unlimited.