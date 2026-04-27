Death by Telephone (CI) - ThreatMinutes

Content derived from
Leer-3 Russian 6x6 Mobile Drone-Based Electronic Warfare (EW) System
https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/WEG/Asset/61357cf39daebd26217d9d0052bdeeb2
Withington, Dr. Thomas. “Blowin’ up My Phone.” Armada International, March 4, 2024. https://www.armadainternational.com/2024/03/war-in-ukraine-cellphone-use-electronic-warfare/.
Devine, Kieran. “Ukraine War: Mobile Networks Being Weaponised to Target Troops on Both Sides of Conflict.” Sky News, January 4, 2023. https://news.sky.com/story/ukraine-war-mobile-networks-being-weaponised-to-target-troops-on-both-sides-of-conflict-12577595.
Hardy, Jack. “British Volunteer Fighters May Have Triggered Deadly Strike on Ukrainian Base after Their Phones Were Detected.” The Telegraph, March 19, 2022. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/03/19/british-volunteer-fighters-may-have-triggered-deadly-strike
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DISTRIBUTION STATEMENT A.
Approved for public release: distribution is unlimited.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 14:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005586
|VIRIN:
|250718-D-A0621-8853
|Filename:
|DOD_111681273
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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