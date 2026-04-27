Russian Strike Complexes - ThreatMinutes

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This discusses Russian Strike Complexes.

Artillery is Russia’s primary killing system, setting the conditions for ground operations.

A Russian complex is equipment with supporting infrastructure, different complexes form an integrated system.

Planning and target selection is centralized, but detection and the decision to fire takes place at lower levels, often without analysis.

Modernization efforts have combined the output of Russia’s sensors into an automated mesh of redundant nodes, target data is available to all shooters, with fire missions enacted by the ‘Kharkov’ system.

Psychological damage is important, especially against democracies; destruction of infrastructure and public outcry aims to force submission and deter escalation.

Remember that ‘Strike’ is a convergence of capabilities including electronic warfare and information operations.



LINKS --------------------

TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/

TRADOC G2 Russia Landing Zone: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/how-russia-fights/

Interactive “How They Fight – Russia” https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/resources/HTF-RUS/

ThreatMinutes Russia Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx2Zn7hPXT7co-1VMKZ8E44jjLjX3_6RG



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