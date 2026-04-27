Russian Orders Process (Think like a Russian Commander) - ThreatMinutes

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Understanding the Russian planning mindset can help us analyze their actions and replicate them in training. It may also highlight pros and cons of our own processes.

It starts with central military planners developing detailed plans with calculations, projections, and historical reports, which may be heavily influenced by personal preference.

This is sent through to tactical commanders, who then adjust and implement battle drills based on local conditions.

Where the Russian approach is fast, the U.S. has multiple layers of analysis and staff processes before reaching tactical commanders. Speed of the Russian process is an advantage, but the tactical commander may lack the intent, experience, and depth embodied in the U.S. output. This can hinder agility when conditions change, as seen recent Russian actions.



LINKS --------------------

TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/

TRADOC G2 Russia Landing Zone: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/how-russia-fights/

Interactive “How They Fight – Russia” https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/resources/HTF-RUS/

ThreatMinutes Russia Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx2Zn7hPXT7co-1VMKZ8E44jjLjX3_6RG

Threat Tactics Course: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/ttc-threat-tactics-course/

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