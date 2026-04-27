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    Russian Orders Process (Think like a Russian Commander) - ThreatMinutes

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    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    Understanding the Russian planning mindset can help us analyze their actions and replicate them in training. It may also highlight pros and cons of our own processes.
    It starts with central military planners developing detailed plans with calculations, projections, and historical reports, which may be heavily influenced by personal preference.
    This is sent through to tactical commanders, who then adjust and implement battle drills based on local conditions.
    Where the Russian approach is fast, the U.S. has multiple layers of analysis and staff processes before reaching tactical commanders. Speed of the Russian process is an advantage, but the tactical commander may lack the intent, experience, and depth embodied in the U.S. output. This can hinder agility when conditions change, as seen recent Russian actions.

    LINKS --------------------
    TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
    TRADOC G2 Russia Landing Zone: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/how-russia-fights/
    Interactive “How They Fight – Russia” https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/resources/HTF-RUS/
    ThreatMinutes Russia Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx2Zn7hPXT7co-1VMKZ8E44jjLjX3_6RG
    Threat Tactics Course: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/ttc-threat-tactics-course/
    Disclaimer: YouTube algorithms drive individual feeds for Shorts. Videos preceding or following this short do not necessarily constitute or imply endorsement, sponsorship or recommendation by the U.S. Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 14:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005575
    VIRIN: 250425-D-A0621-9228
    Filename: DOD_111681226
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: US

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