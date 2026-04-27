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    Russian Radio Electromagnetic Battle (REB) - ThreatMinutes

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    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    REB degrades, disrupts and destroys an enemy’s information networks, achieving ‘disorganization’.
    The EM spectrum is assessed to develop an REB plan - integrated with all other strike assets.
    Electronic Attack actions include: Targeting aggressor weapons, use of electromagnetic weapons, and Deception.
    Russia’s platforms exploit the EM spectrum used by an aggressor, and capabilities of satellite, airborne and ground-based assets overlap.
    The R-330K is a tactical example, and the RB-109A is used at brigade. Intercept and direction finding takes place close to the front line.
    Equipment that emits or uses EM signals can be found, jammed or spoofed with false information.
    Russia also creates a false EM picture of its own forces to deceive an aggressor.

    LINKS --------------------
    TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
    TRADOC G2 Russia Landing Zone: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/how-russia-fights/
    Interactive “How They Fight – Russia” https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/resources/HTF-RUS/
    ThreatMinutes Russia Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx2Zn7hPXT7co-1VMKZ8E44jjLjX3_6RG

    Disclaimer: YouTube algorithms drive individual feeds for Shorts. Videos preceding or following this short do not necessarily constitute or imply endorsement, sponsorship or recommendation by the U.S. Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 14:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005574
    VIRIN: 250425-D-A0621-7111
    Filename: DOD_111681223
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: US

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