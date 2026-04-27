Russian Radio Electromagnetic Battle (REB) - ThreatMinutes

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REB degrades, disrupts and destroys an enemy’s information networks, achieving ‘disorganization’.

The EM spectrum is assessed to develop an REB plan - integrated with all other strike assets.

Electronic Attack actions include: Targeting aggressor weapons, use of electromagnetic weapons, and Deception.

Russia’s platforms exploit the EM spectrum used by an aggressor, and capabilities of satellite, airborne and ground-based assets overlap.

The R-330K is a tactical example, and the RB-109A is used at brigade. Intercept and direction finding takes place close to the front line.

Equipment that emits or uses EM signals can be found, jammed or spoofed with false information.

Russia also creates a false EM picture of its own forces to deceive an aggressor.



LINKS --------------------

TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/

TRADOC G2 Russia Landing Zone: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/how-russia-fights/

Interactive “How They Fight – Russia” https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/resources/HTF-RUS/

ThreatMinutes Russia Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx2Zn7hPXT7co-1VMKZ8E44jjLjX3_6RG



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