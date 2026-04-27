Russian Offensive Unit Actions - ThreatMinutes

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The most common offensive unit actions are the Combined arms attack, Recon by Battle, Disruptive and diversionary attacks, crossings, and urban assault.

A combined arms attack may be used for a decisive action where forces enjoy overmatch.

Recon by Battle aggressively finds, fixes or destroys forward elements or discovers defensive weakness.

Diversions attack at multiple places to create confusion and possible opportunities.

Disruptive actions may alter an attacker’s maneuver or create opportunities to change momentum.

During gap crossings, amphibious vehicles secure the far-side, followed by ferries or bridging to allow crossing the rest of the force.

Units encircle urban areas and suppress with indirect fires then rapidly seize strong points.



LINKS --------------------

TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/

TRADOC G2 Russia Landing Zone: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/how-russia-fights/

Interactive “How They Fight – Russia” https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/resources/HTF-RUS/

ThreatMinutes Russia Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx2Zn7hPXT7co-1VMKZ8E44jjLjX3_6RG



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