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    Russian Offensive Unit Actions - ThreatMinutes

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    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    The most common offensive unit actions are the Combined arms attack, Recon by Battle, Disruptive and diversionary attacks, crossings, and urban assault.
    A combined arms attack may be used for a decisive action where forces enjoy overmatch.
    Recon by Battle aggressively finds, fixes or destroys forward elements or discovers defensive weakness.
    Diversions attack at multiple places to create confusion and possible opportunities.
    Disruptive actions may alter an attacker’s maneuver or create opportunities to change momentum.
    During gap crossings, amphibious vehicles secure the far-side, followed by ferries or bridging to allow crossing the rest of the force.
    Units encircle urban areas and suppress with indirect fires then rapidly seize strong points.

    LINKS --------------------
    TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
    TRADOC G2 Russia Landing Zone: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/how-russia-fights/
    Interactive “How They Fight – Russia” https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/resources/HTF-RUS/
    ThreatMinutes Russia Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx2Zn7hPXT7co-1VMKZ8E44jjLjX3_6RG

    Disclaimer: YouTube algorithms drive individual feeds for Shorts. Videos preceding or following this short do not necessarily constitute or imply endorsement, sponsorship or recommendation by the U.S. Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 14:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005573
    VIRIN: 240412-D-A0621-8521
    Filename: DOD_111681216
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

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    T2COM G2
    Russia ThreatMinutes

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