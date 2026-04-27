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    Russian Rifle Squad Assault - ThreatMinutes

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    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    The Rifle Squad is a foundational building block of Russian forces.
    It consists of 6 to 7 infantry dismounts plus 2 vehicle crew.
    Soldiers will carry rifles, machine guns, and portable rocket launchers.
    A BMP infantry fighting vehicle gives the squad mobility and firepower.
    To prepare for an assault, the squad dismounts or moves into Maneuver and Fire Groups with a frontage of approximately 50-meters.
    First, ground or air reconnaissance identifies the defenders’ positions.
    The Fire Group and available platoon or company fires suppress and degrade fortifications.
    Fire Group and vehicle support continues suppression to cover the Maneuver group assault. Sappers may be attached to aid breaching.
    Squads are designed for maximum flexibility. Reliance on leadership and rehearsed battle drills is essential and could be a point of vulnerability.

    EQUIPMENT REFERENCED ------
    AK-74M https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/WEG/Asset/AK-74M_Russian_5.45mm_Automatic_Carbine_Rifle
    RPK-74 https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/WEG/Asset/RPK-74_Russian_5.45mm_Assault_Rifle
    RPG-7 https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/WEG/Asset/RPG-7_Russian_Rocket-Propelled_Grenade_Launcher
    BMP-3 https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/WEG/Asset/BMP-3_Russian_Amphibious_Infantry_Fighting_Vehicle_(IFV)
    BMP-2 https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/WEG/Asset/BMP-2_Russian_Amphibious_Infantry_Fighting_Vehicle_(IFV)

    LINKS --------------------
    TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
    TRADOC G2 Russia Landing Zone: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/how-russia-fights/
    Interactive “How They Fight – Russia” https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/resources/HTF-RUS/
    ThreatMinutes Russia Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx2Zn7hPXT7co-1VMKZ8E44jjLjX3_6RG

    Disclaimer: YouTube algorithms drive individual feeds for Shorts. Videos preceding or following this short do not necessarily constitute or imply endorsement, sponsorship or recommendation by the U.S. Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 14:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005571
    VIRIN: 250425-D-A0621-3921
    Filename: DOD_111681207
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

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    T2COM G2
    Russia ThreatMinutes

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