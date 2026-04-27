Russian Rifle Squad Assault - ThreatMinutes

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The Rifle Squad is a foundational building block of Russian forces.

It consists of 6 to 7 infantry dismounts plus 2 vehicle crew.

Soldiers will carry rifles, machine guns, and portable rocket launchers.

A BMP infantry fighting vehicle gives the squad mobility and firepower.

To prepare for an assault, the squad dismounts or moves into Maneuver and Fire Groups with a frontage of approximately 50-meters.

First, ground or air reconnaissance identifies the defenders’ positions.

The Fire Group and available platoon or company fires suppress and degrade fortifications.

Fire Group and vehicle support continues suppression to cover the Maneuver group assault. Sappers may be attached to aid breaching.

Squads are designed for maximum flexibility. Reliance on leadership and rehearsed battle drills is essential and could be a point of vulnerability.



EQUIPMENT REFERENCED ------

AK-74M https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/WEG/Asset/AK-74M_Russian_5.45mm_Automatic_Carbine_Rifle

RPK-74 https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/WEG/Asset/RPK-74_Russian_5.45mm_Assault_Rifle

RPG-7 https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/WEG/Asset/RPG-7_Russian_Rocket-Propelled_Grenade_Launcher

BMP-3 https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/WEG/Asset/BMP-3_Russian_Amphibious_Infantry_Fighting_Vehicle_(IFV)

BMP-2 https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/WEG/Asset/BMP-2_Russian_Amphibious_Infantry_Fighting_Vehicle_(IFV)



LINKS --------------------

TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/

TRADOC G2 Russia Landing Zone: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/how-russia-fights/

Interactive “How They Fight – Russia” https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/resources/HTF-RUS/

ThreatMinutes Russia Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx2Zn7hPXT7co-1VMKZ8E44jjLjX3_6RG



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