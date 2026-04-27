Russian Proxy Forces - ThreatMinutes

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Russia has a history of using proxies to enable regular forces’ missions and support strategic goals, giving maximum flexibility and plausible deniability.

The three most common types are local militant groups, Private Military, and criminals.

Russia uses a range of local groups in its near-abroad to influence conditions.

They may operate independently or in concert with military or security forces.

Often called mercenaries, PMCs have ongoing training and operational relationships with the Russian military.

They may adopt any organization, equipment, or uniform – even blending into local forces.

Criminal groups may be used to undermine local control and assist regular military forces with intelligence or materiel trafficking.

All of this means that you must consider a wider range of actors in an operational environment and fully understand your rules of engagement and those of these various groups.



LINKS --------------------

TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/

TRADOC G2 Russia Landing Zone: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/how-russia-fights/

Interactive “How They Fight – Russia” https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/resources/HTF-RUS/

ThreatMinutes Russia Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx2Zn7hPXT7co-1VMKZ8E44jjLjX3_6RG



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