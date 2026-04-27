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    Interview: Italian Army Capt. Chiara Michellotto shares experience during African Lion 2026

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    ZIGUINCHOR, SENEGAL

    05.05.2026

    Video by Pfc. Tamia Lee 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Italian Army Capt. Chiara Michelotto, a surgeon, speaks about her experience participating in the Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) in Ziguinchor, Senegal, May 5, 2026. Michelotto discusses her experiences working alongside U.S. and Senegalese medical personnel, highlighting the importance of multinational cooperation and the exchange of medical knowledge in austere environments. Part of African Lion 2026 (AL26), this MEDREX is planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and prepares U.S. military health professionals for the challenges of providing care outside of traditional clinical settings. By working alongside African partners, U.S. medical professionals refine their ability to deliver rapid, adaptable, and resource efficient medical care, directly increasing medical readiness for large scale combat operations.

    African Lion 2026 (AL26) is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Co-led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Tamia Lee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 13:29
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1005542
    VIRIN: 260505-A-XV456-2116
    Filename: DOD_111680960
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: ZIGUINCHOR, SN

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    This work, Interview: Italian Army Capt. Chiara Michellotto shares experience during African Lion 2026, by PFC Tamia Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MEDREX
    African Lion
    Stronger Together
    NattionalGuardStatepartnershipProgram

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