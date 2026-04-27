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    SOF AT&L / S&T/ Joint Acquisition Task Force (JATF) VITA

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    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Video by Patricia Joseph 

    US SOCOM/SOFATL

    SOF AT&L / S&T/ Joint Acquisition Task Force (JATF) VITA

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 12:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005541
    VIRIN: 220509-O-GR714-8257
    Filename: DOD_111680843
    Length: 00:07:44
    Location: US

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