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    JPM CBRN Protection Overview

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    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Video by Sydney Marchese 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    JPM CBRN Protection develops, fields and sustains CBRN protection and mitigation capabilities for the warfighter and the Nation. They develop next-generation physical protection capabilities, like masks and suits, that reduce physiological burden and enhance protection against emerging threats. JPM CBRN Protection also develops contamination mitigation technologies, including decontamination systems, to significantly decrease the time and materials required to decontaminate personnel and equipment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 11:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005534
    VIRIN: 231219-A-ED040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111680642
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

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    This work, JPM CBRN Protection Overview, by Sydney Marchese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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