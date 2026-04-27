JPM CBRN Protection Overview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005534" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

JPM CBRN Protection develops, fields and sustains CBRN protection and mitigation capabilities for the warfighter and the Nation. They develop next-generation physical protection capabilities, like masks and suits, that reduce physiological burden and enhance protection against emerging threats. JPM CBRN Protection also develops contamination mitigation technologies, including decontamination systems, to significantly decrease the time and materials required to decontaminate personnel and equipment.