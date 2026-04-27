JPM CBRN Protection Overview

JPM CBRN Protection develops, fields and sustains CBRN protection and mitigation capabilities for the warfighter and the Nation. They develop next-generation physical protection capabilities, like masks and suits, that reduce physiological burden and enhance protection against emerging threats. JPM CBRN Protection also develops contamination mitigation technologies, including decontamination systems, to significantly decrease the time and materials required to decontaminate personnel and equipment.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 11:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005534
|VIRIN:
|231219-A-ED040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111680642
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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