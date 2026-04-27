U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2d Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, prepare drones and equipment during Project Flytrap at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 3, 2026. FlyTrap is a counter-unmanned aerial system exercise designed to integrate emerging technologies and inform future Army requirements and doctrine. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project FLYTRAP as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project FLYTRAP, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Steven Moseley)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 12:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005532
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-WU363-3830
|Filename:
|DOD_111680633
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
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|0
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|0
This work, U.S. Army 2d Cavalry Regiment Prepares Advanced drone and counter-drone capabilities during Project Flytrap, by SGT Steven Moseley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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