JPL CBRN Integration Overview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005530" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

JPL CBRN Integration is responsible for the total lifecycle of enterprise information technology systems and provides enterprise wise CBRN threat warning and reporting, hazard prediction, and decision support capabilities for the collection, analysis, and dissemination of CBRN defense information. These capabilities provide commanders with more complete situational understanding of all the threats in the battlespace by integrating CBRN defense systems with traditional defense systems.