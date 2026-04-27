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    JPL CBRN Integration Overview

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    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Video by Sydney Marchese 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    JPL CBRN Integration is responsible for the total lifecycle of enterprise information technology systems and provides enterprise wise CBRN threat warning and reporting, hazard prediction, and decision support capabilities for the collection, analysis, and dissemination of CBRN defense information. These capabilities provide commanders with more complete situational understanding of all the threats in the battlespace by integrating CBRN defense systems with traditional defense systems.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 11:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005530
    VIRIN: 231220-A-ED040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111680630
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: US

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