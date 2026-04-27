JPL CBRN Integration Overview

JPL CBRN Integration is responsible for the total lifecycle of enterprise information technology systems and provides enterprise wise CBRN threat warning and reporting, hazard prediction, and decision support capabilities for the collection, analysis, and dissemination of CBRN defense information. These capabilities provide commanders with more complete situational understanding of all the threats in the battlespace by integrating CBRN defense systems with traditional defense systems.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 11:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005530
|VIRIN:
|231220-A-ED040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111680630
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|US
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|0
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