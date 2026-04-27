Highlight reel from the December 11, 2020 JPEO-CBRND Change of Charter and Retirement Ceremony for Mr. Douglas Bryce. Intended for use on other social media channels.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 11:57
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1005529
|VIRIN:
|210125-A-ED040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111680625
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JPEO-CBRND's Change of Charter Highlights 2021, by Sydney Marchese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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