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    JPEO-CBRND's Change of Charter Highlights 2021

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    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Video by Sydney Marchese 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    Highlight reel from the December 11, 2020 JPEO-CBRND Change of Charter and Retirement Ceremony for Mr. Douglas Bryce. Intended for use on other social media channels.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 11:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1005529
    VIRIN: 210125-A-ED040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111680625
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: US

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    This work, JPEO-CBRND's Change of Charter Highlights 2021, by Sydney Marchese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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