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    Screening Obscuration Module

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    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2019

    Video by Sydney Marchese 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    The Screening Obscuration Module (SOM) will provide a man-portable mountable and dismountable medium-area visual screening obscuration capability for the warfighter. The SOM will increase platform survivability and Soldier protection levels of maneuver forces by degrading enemy forces ability to detect U.S. targets in the visual and near infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum. The SOM will utilize miniaturized obscuration generator technology to produce an effective visual obscuration cloud to screen against enemy forces. The individual Soldier or team will employ SOM devices on open and complex terrain. Learn more here: https://asc.army.mil/web/portfolio-item/som/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2019
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 11:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005528
    VIRIN: 190301-A-ED040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111680617
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Screening Obscuration Module, by Sydney Marchese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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