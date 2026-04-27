video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005528" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Screening Obscuration Module (SOM) will provide a man-portable mountable and dismountable medium-area visual screening obscuration capability for the warfighter. The SOM will increase platform survivability and Soldier protection levels of maneuver forces by degrading enemy forces ability to detect U.S. targets in the visual and near infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum. The SOM will utilize miniaturized obscuration generator technology to produce an effective visual obscuration cloud to screen against enemy forces. The individual Soldier or team will employ SOM devices on open and complex terrain. Learn more here: https://asc.army.mil/web/portfolio-item/som/