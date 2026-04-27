The Screening Obscuration Module (SOM) will provide a man-portable mountable and dismountable medium-area visual screening obscuration capability for the warfighter. The SOM will increase platform survivability and Soldier protection levels of maneuver forces by degrading enemy forces ability to detect U.S. targets in the visual and near infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum. The SOM will utilize miniaturized obscuration generator technology to produce an effective visual obscuration cloud to screen against enemy forces. The individual Soldier or team will employ SOM devices on open and complex terrain. Learn more here: https://asc.army.mil/web/portfolio-item/som/
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 11:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005528
|VIRIN:
|190301-A-ED040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111680617
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
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|0
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