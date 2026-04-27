SPARK: JPEO-CBRND's Idea Incubator

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005527" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) fuels innovation and problem solving by providing funding for transformative technical and process-related projects. We apply funding to transformative ideas, accomplishing what would typically take years in just months. The JPEO-CBRND seeks ideas from JPEO-CBRND staff, laboratories, industry, and end users so we may take them to the next level. Create the next game changer with SPARK! https://www.jpeocbrnd.osd.mil/spark