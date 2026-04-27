The Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) fuels innovation and problem solving by providing funding for transformative technical and process-related projects. We apply funding to transformative ideas, accomplishing what would typically take years in just months. The JPEO-CBRND seeks ideas from JPEO-CBRND staff, laboratories, industry, and end users so we may take them to the next level. Create the next game changer with SPARK! https://www.jpeocbrnd.osd.mil/spark
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 11:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005527
|VIRIN:
|190301-A-ED040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111680608
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SPARK: JPEO-CBRND's Idea Incubator, by Sydney Marchese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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