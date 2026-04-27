(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SPARK: JPEO-CBRND's Idea Incubator

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2019

    Video by Sydney Marchese 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    The Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) fuels innovation and problem solving by providing funding for transformative technical and process-related projects. We apply funding to transformative ideas, accomplishing what would typically take years in just months. The JPEO-CBRND seeks ideas from JPEO-CBRND staff, laboratories, industry, and end users so we may take them to the next level. Create the next game changer with SPARK! https://www.jpeocbrnd.osd.mil/spark

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2019
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 11:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005527
    VIRIN: 190301-A-ED040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111680608
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPARK: JPEO-CBRND's Idea Incubator, by Sydney Marchese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JPEO-CBRND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video