video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005526" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Tyler Niebuhr, 325th Operations Group commander, discusses the role of Tyndall's Integrated Resilience Office in furthering the mission at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 23, 2026. The IRO, also know as the Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce, aims to build stronger, more resilient Airmen through integrating prevention and support services to enhance comprehensive fitness and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Welty)