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    Tyndall's Integrated Resilience Office

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    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Welty 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Tyler Niebuhr, 325th Operations Group commander, discusses the role of Tyndall's Integrated Resilience Office in furthering the mission at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 23, 2026. The IRO, also know as the Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce, aims to build stronger, more resilient Airmen through integrating prevention and support services to enhance comprehensive fitness and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Welty)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 11:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005526
    VIRIN: 260424-F-KG386-1001
    Filename: DOD_111680599
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, Tyndall's Integrated Resilience Office, by TSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IRO
    Resilience
    readiness
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    325TH FIGHTER WING
    Integrated Resilience Office

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