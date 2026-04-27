U.S. Air Force Col. Tyler Niebuhr, 325th Operations Group commander, discusses the role of Tyndall's Integrated Resilience Office in furthering the mission at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 23, 2026. The IRO, also know as the Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce, aims to build stronger, more resilient Airmen through integrating prevention and support services to enhance comprehensive fitness and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Welty)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 11:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1005526
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-KG386-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111680599
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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