Warfighter Needs - NDIA CBRN 2019

Moderator:
Ed Lawson
Director of Integration, Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense
Panelists:
MAJ Jay Kopcha, USA
NATO Strategic Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Defense Staff Officer, U.S. European Command
Col James Hickman
Associate Deputy Director of Logistics, Engineering, & Force Protection/AFR Command Civil Engineer, U.S. Air Force
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 11:49
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1005525
|VIRIN:
|190731-A-ED040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111680592
|Length:
|01:01:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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