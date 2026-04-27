We Are JPEO (2023 upload)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005524" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

We are JPEO-CBRND. We envision a resilient joint force, that is enabled to fight and win unencumbered by harsh and threatening environments. We deliver unique defensive capabilities at the speed of relevance. Proudly providing integrated, layered CBRN defense capabilities to the joint force across combined joint all domain operations. https://www.jpeocbrnd.osd.mil/