We are JPEO-CBRND. We envision a resilient joint force, that is enabled to fight and win unencumbered by harsh and threatening environments. We deliver unique defensive capabilities at the speed of relevance. Proudly providing integrated, layered CBRN defense capabilities to the joint force across combined joint all domain operations. https://www.jpeocbrnd.osd.mil/
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 11:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005524
|VIRIN:
|231219-A-ED040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111680587
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, We Are JPEO (2023 upload), by Sydney Marchese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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