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    We Are JPEO (2023 upload)

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    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Video by Sydney Marchese 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    We are JPEO-CBRND. We envision a resilient joint force, that is enabled to fight and win unencumbered by harsh and threatening environments. We deliver unique defensive capabilities at the speed of relevance. Proudly providing integrated, layered CBRN defense capabilities to the joint force across combined joint all domain operations. https://www.jpeocbrnd.osd.mil/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 11:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005524
    VIRIN: 231219-A-ED040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111680587
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US

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    This work, We Are JPEO (2023 upload), by Sydney Marchese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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