We are JPEO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005523" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Today, more than ever, our Joint Forces face deadly threats. As our enemies evolve, so must we. Through modernization, we protect the Joint Force by delivering the integrated layered defense our warfighters need to fight and win on today’s battlefield. We are the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, and we develop and provide full life cycle management of CBRN technologies for the warfighter. https://www.jpeocbrnd.osd.mil/