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    We are JPEO

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    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2019

    Video by Sydney Marchese 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    Today, more than ever, our Joint Forces face deadly threats. As our enemies evolve, so must we. Through modernization, we protect the Joint Force by delivering the integrated layered defense our warfighters need to fight and win on today’s battlefield. We are the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, and we develop and provide full life cycle management of CBRN technologies for the warfighter. https://www.jpeocbrnd.osd.mil/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2019
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 11:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005523
    VIRIN: 190301-A-ED040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111680583
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: US

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