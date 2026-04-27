We are JPEO

Today, more than ever, our Joint Forces face deadly threats. As our enemies evolve, so must we. Through modernization, we protect the Joint Force by delivering the integrated layered defense our warfighters need to fight and win on today’s battlefield. We are the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, and we develop and provide full life cycle management of CBRN technologies for the warfighter. https://www.jpeocbrnd.osd.mil/
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 11:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005523
|VIRIN:
|190301-A-ED040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111680583
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|US
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|0
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|0
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