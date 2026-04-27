We are JPEO! (2020 upload version)

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Today, more than ever, our Joint Forces face deadly threats. As our enemies evolve, so must we. Through modernization, we protect the Joint Force by delivering the integrated layered defense our warfighters need to fight and win on today’s battlefield. We are the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, and we develop and provide full life cycle management of CBRN technologies for the warfighter. https://www.jpeocbrnd.osd.mil/





Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND)'s core focus areas contribute to building a more lethal force, a priority in the National Defense Strategy, and streamline JPEO-CBRND efforts to meet the Joint Service’s needs in combating chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats.



Smart BookThree Joint Project Managers (JPM) provide oversight for the portfolios, including JPM CBRN Protection, JPM CBRN Sensors and JPM CBRN Medical. Four Joint Project Leads (JPL) focus on CBRN special operations forces, information management/information technology, portfolio resources and enabling biotechnologies. The JPLs also provide portfolio-wide enabling support across the JPEO-CBRND.



JPM CBRN Protection develops, fields and sustains CBRN protection and increase mitigation capabilities for the Nation. Their focus in coordination with JPL CBRN Special Operations Forces is to unencumber the warfighter by developing a next-generation protective ensemble that reduces the physiological burden on the user and enhances protection to emerging threats. They also focus on developing contamination mitigation technologies including decontamination systems, protective coatings and barriers to significantly decrease the time required to decontaminate and reset personnel and equipment in CBRN environments.



JPM CBRN Medical facilitates the advanced development and acquisition of medical solutions to combat CBRN and emerging threats. Their focus in coordination with JPL CBRND Enabling Biotechnologies is to provide new and improved medical countermeasures to enable a single treatment for many threats, rapid medical countermeasure responses, genomic sequencing and the capability to diagnose CBRN threats before the onset of symptoms. JPM CBRN Sensors develops, fields and sustains CBRN sensors, reconnaissance systems, mobile laboratory systems and obscuration capabilities for the Army. Their focus in coordination with JPL CBRN Information Management/Information Technology is to provide integrated early warning by bringing together the products in its portfolio along with robotics and autonomous systems, decision support tools, machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide situational awareness and understanding of CBRN threats.