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1. Opening Remarks - Ms. Nicole Kilgore, Deputy JPEO for Medical Assisted Acquisition & COVID Response

2. Welcome - Dr. Gary Disbrow, Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

3. Camilo E. Morales, Capacity Expansion Lead for Assisted Acquisition (COVID)

4. Tim Belski, Branch Chief, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)

5. Army Contracting Command: Julia Wertley-Rotenberry, Trisha Scott, David Shriner, and Justin Nabity

6. Q&A with Christine Sordillo, Chief Contracting Integrator, Assisted Acquisitions (COVID-19)

7. Closing - Ms. Nicole Kilgore, Deputy JPEO for Medical Assisted Acquisition & COVID Response

Under the President’s COVID-19 Countermeasures Acceleration Group, Health and Human Services is leading a whole of nation effort with the primary goal to execute on a well-defined portfolio of COVID-19 medical countermeasure (MCM) candidates to maximize probability of having safe and effective diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines as fast as possible for mass distributions. The current COVID-19 pandemic response exposed the limited availability of the consumables (and the raw materials to make them) that are required to manufacture COVID-19 MCM and the fragility of the global supply chain. Increasing the availability of these consumables, including the raw materials required to make them, within the continental US is critical to national security and ongoing domestic manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics. As such, The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has an Area of Interest (AoI) for innovative commercial products, technologies, or services that establish, expand, and/or accelerate domestic supply of consumables and domestic manufacturing capabilities related to MCMs.