xTechSearch 2.0 Capstone Proof-of-Concept Demonstrations: Keynote Speech

Mr. Doug Bryce, the Joint Program Executive Officer for CBRN Defense, delivered the keynote speech at the xTechSearch 2.0 Capstone Proof-of-Concept Demonstrations at the 2019 Association of the United States Army Conference. Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition Logistics and Technology)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 11:49
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1005517
|VIRIN:
|191107-A-ED040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111680567
|Length:
|00:11:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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