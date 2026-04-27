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    xTechSearch 2.0 Capstone Proof-of-Concept Demonstrations: Keynote Speech

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    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2019

    Video by Sydney Marchese 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    Mr. Doug Bryce, the Joint Program Executive Officer for CBRN Defense, delivered the keynote speech at the xTechSearch 2.0 Capstone Proof-of-Concept Demonstrations at the 2019 Association of the United States Army Conference. Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition Logistics and Technology)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2019
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 11:49
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1005517
    VIRIN: 191107-A-ED040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111680567
    Length: 00:11:49
    Location: US

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