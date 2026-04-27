Modernizing the Future Force: Acquisition - NDIA CBRN 2019

Moderator
Dr. Matthew Hepburn
Joint Project Leader for Enabling Biotechnology, Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense
Panelists:
Kalpesh Patel, Division Director, Acquisitions Division, Systems Support, Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction, Department of Homeland Security
Dr. Jason Roos
Deputy Joint Program Executive Officer, Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 11:06
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1005509
|VIRIN:
|190731-A-ED040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111680424
|Length:
|01:01:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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