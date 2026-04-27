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    Modernizing the Future Force: Acquisition - NDIA CBRN 2019

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    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2019

    Video by Sydney Marchese 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    Moderator
    Dr. Matthew Hepburn
    Joint Project Leader for Enabling Biotechnology, Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense

    Panelists:
    Kalpesh Patel, Division Director, Acquisitions Division, Systems Support, Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction, Department of Homeland Security
    Dr. Jason Roos
    Deputy Joint Program Executive Officer, Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2019
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 11:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1005509
    VIRIN: 190731-A-ED040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111680424
    Length: 01:01:10
    Location: US

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