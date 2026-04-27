2026 Annual Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition: Zeroing Range (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005467" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, conduct a zeroing range during the Annual Rifle Squad Competition on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 28, 2026. The Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition is an annual competition that utilizes simulated combat conditions to challenge competitors with a wide variety of complex and realistic scenarios to determine which Marines rifle squad most effectively demonstrates their combat capabilities and operational proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Paul Kalogeris)