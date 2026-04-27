2026 Annual Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition: Zeroing Range (B-Roll)

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, conduct a zeroing range during the Annual Rifle Squad Competition on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 28, 2026. The Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition is an annual competition that utilizes simulated combat conditions to challenge competitors with a wide variety of complex and realistic scenarios to determine which Marines rifle squad most effectively demonstrates their combat capabilities and operational proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Paul Kalogeris)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 09:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005467
|VIRIN:
|260428-M-HH492-2001
|PIN:
|321654
|Filename:
|DOD_111679962
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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