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    2026 Annual Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition: Urban Raid (B-Roll)

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    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Paul Kalogeris 

    U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, conduct an urban raid against a simulated opposition force during the Annual Rifle Squad Competition Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 28, 2026. The Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition is an annual competition that utilizes simulated combat conditions to challenge competitors with a wide variety of complex and realistic scenarios to determine which Marine rifle squad most effectively demonstrates their combat capabilities and operational proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Paul Kalogeris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 09:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005465
    VIRIN: 260428-M-HH492-1001
    PIN: 654987
    Filename: DOD_111679923
    Length: 00:07:05
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, 2026 Annual Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition: Urban Raid (B-Roll), by LCpl Paul Kalogeris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Rifle Squad Competition
    2ndMARDIV
    Urban Raid
    USMC
    MOUT

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