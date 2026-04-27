Fort Sill kicks off Best Redleg Competition

Bright and early May 4, 2026 marked the official start of the Best Redleg Competition, held at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Festivities kicked off with an ACFT held at Teamwork, Prichard and Hellcat fields. Opening ceremony was held at the Polo Field and Land Nav ended the day's competition.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 09:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005464
|VIRIN:
|260504-O-KP881-5668
|Filename:
|DOD_111679886
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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