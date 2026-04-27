Fort Sill kicks off Best Redleg Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005464" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Bright and early May 4, 2026 marked the official start of the Best Redleg Competition, held at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Festivities kicked off with an ACFT held at Teamwork, Prichard and Hellcat fields. Opening ceremony was held at the Polo Field and Land Nav ended the day's competition.