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    Fort Sill kicks off Best Redleg Competition

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    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Bright and early May 4, 2026 marked the official start of the Best Redleg Competition, held at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Festivities kicked off with an ACFT held at Teamwork, Prichard and Hellcat fields. Opening ceremony was held at the Polo Field and Land Nav ended the day's competition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 09:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005464
    VIRIN: 260504-O-KP881-5668
    Filename: DOD_111679886
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Sill kicks off Best Redleg Competition, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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