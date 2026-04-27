Eighth Army Soldiers navigate Tactical Lanes during Best Squad Competition B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005463" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Eighth Army maneuver through a tactical lanes event during the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Pocheon, South Korea, May 5, 2026. The tactical lanes event evaluated the squad's ability to communicate and execute battle drills effectively while reacting to simulated enemy contact. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Lee Yul Bin)