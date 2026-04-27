U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Eighth Army maneuver through a tactical lanes event during the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Pocheon, South Korea, May 5, 2026. The tactical lanes event evaluated the squad's ability to communicate and execute battle drills effectively while reacting to simulated enemy contact. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Lee Yul Bin)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 09:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005463
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-MJ371-6082
|Filename:
|DOD_111679885
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|POCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eighth Army Soldiers navigate Tactical Lanes during Best Squad Competition B-roll, by PFC Yulbin Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.