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    Eighth Army Soldiers navigate Tactical Lanes during Best Squad Competition B-roll

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    POCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.04.2026

    Video by Pfc. Yulbin Lee 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Eighth Army maneuver through a tactical lanes event during the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Pocheon, South Korea, May 5, 2026. The tactical lanes event evaluated the squad's ability to communicate and execute battle drills effectively while reacting to simulated enemy contact. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Lee Yul Bin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 09:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005463
    VIRIN: 260505-A-MJ371-6082
    Filename: DOD_111679885
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: POCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

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    This work, Eighth Army Soldiers navigate Tactical Lanes during Best Squad Competition B-roll, by PFC Yulbin Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Eighth Army
    Best Squad
    Indo Pacific Command
    DOW
    U.S. Army
    Tactics Lanes

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