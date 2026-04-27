The Blue Angels soar during the Joint Base Charleston Air Show 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005462" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Blue Angels fly over the Charleston Harbor in F/A-18 Super Hornets during the 2026 Charleston Airshow practice run in Charleston, South Carolina, May 1, 2026. The pilots showcase their aviation skills during the practice show, highlighting their attention to detail which defines our joint armed forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)