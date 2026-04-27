(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Blue Angels soar during the Joint Base Charleston Air Show 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Blue Angels fly over the Charleston Harbor in F/A-18 Super Hornets during the 2026 Charleston Airshow practice run in Charleston, South Carolina, May 1, 2026. The pilots showcase their aviation skills during the practice show, highlighting their attention to detail which defines our joint armed forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 09:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005462
    VIRIN: 260501-F-RS563-7001
    Filename: DOD_111679879
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Blue Angels soar during the Joint Base Charleston Air Show 2026, by A1C Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    the Blue Angels
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Navy
    Joint Base Charleston Air Show 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video