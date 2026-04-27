Blue Angels fly over the Charleston Harbor in F/A-18 Super Hornets during the 2026 Charleston Airshow practice run in Charleston, South Carolina, May 1, 2026. The pilots showcase their aviation skills during the practice show, highlighting their attention to detail which defines our joint armed forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 09:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1005462
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-RS563-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111679879
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Blue Angels soar during the Joint Base Charleston Air Show 2026, by A1C Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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